SUNSTORM Feat. RONNIE ROMERO Announce New Live Release Still Roaring: The Studio Session; "Never Give Up" Performance Video Streaming

On the heels of their newest studio album, Brothers In Arms, Sunstorm have announced a special new live release, Still Roaring: The Studio Session will be out October 21.

Recorded when they gathered to film music videos for the aforementioned new studio album, the band took advantage of the time together to record a live session in the studio. Still Roaring: The Studio Session sees the band performing songs from the band's two most recent releases as well as previous ones.

For a preview of the the release, watch a live version of "Never Give Up" below. Stream the song and pre-save Still Roaring on digital music platforms here.

New lead vocalist Ronnie Romero's (Michael Schenker, Lords of Black) debut album with Sunstorm, Afterlife, was released in early 2021 and showcased a rejuvenation of Sunstorm's previous musical formula, mixing Melodic Rock/AOR with more '70s oriented hard rock, ala Rainbow (for which Romero performed as singer). That recipe was perfected on the follow-up "Brothers In Arms" with new guitarist Luca Princiotta (Doro, Blaze) joining the lineup of Romero, bassist Nik Mazzucconi, drummer Michele Sanna, and keyboardist Alessandro Del Vecchio.

Prior to the writing and recording of 2021's AfterLife, in discussions with producer and songwriter Alessandro Del Vecchio it was decided that moving the musical style of the next Sunstorm album to the more melodic AOR sound of the early records was what everyone wanted. Romero, with his powerful vocal style, was the ideal fit to deliver the goods for the music. "Afterlife", the then new Sunstorm album, caught many in the melodic rock fanbase by surprise as it, for obvious reasons, arrived with a lot of history and expectations. But for his first foray into melodic hard rock territory, Romero delivered outstanding results on Afterlife. The following album, Brothers In Arms delivered a real treat for melodic rock fans with elements of the more melodic sound of Rainbow and Deep Purple mixed with the sound of Foreigner and Classic Melodic Rock.

The rejuvenation of Sunstorm continues unabated!

Tracklisting:

"Games We Play"

"Brothers In Arms"

"Swan Song"

"Stronger"

"Hold The Night"

"Never Give Up"

"This Is My Heart"

"Road To Hell"

"Edge Of Tomorrow"

"Back My Dreams"

"Never Give Up" video:

Lineup:

Ronnie Romero - Vocals

Luca Princiotta - Guitars

Alessandro Del Vecchio - Keyboards, backing vocals

Nik Mazzucconi - Bass

Michele Sanna - Drums

- Production, Mixing, & Mastering: Alessandro Del Vecchio

- Executive Producer / A&R: Serafino Perugino