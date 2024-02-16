SUPAFLY Feat. SPREAD EAGLE's RAY WEST Announce The Vibe Album Release Show

As one of the more popular hard rock vocalists in the genre, NYC native Ray West’s distinctive and powerful vocal style defined a niche that he has reigned in for the last 3 decades. As the lead vocalist of Spread Eagle, West’s signature sound propelled a number of mainstay hard rock bangers such as “Switchblade Serenade,” “Scratch Like A Cat,” “Devil’s Road,” and “King Of The Dogs." Having partnered with his longtime musical collaborator, bassist/producer/songwriter, Miami’s own Miguel Gonzalez, the pair have dug deep and brought forth some of West’s most autobiographical music to date. They are excited to partner with Deko Entertainment to present SupaFly: The Vibe and its body of work to fans of their music worldwide.

The album drops on March 9 via Deko Entertainment, and the band will celebrate with a record release party at Cagney’s House of Rock n Davie, FL (5981 University Drive) on March 9. There will be a complete album play through starting at 9pm, followed by a short set with the band. Additionally, the band will be selling CD's and merchandise at the show.

The show will also serve as a really big homecoming weekend in Ft. Lauderdale. Ray was in a band called Defiance in South Florida in his late teens, and he was truly a beloved local legend before he went off to join Spread Eagle in New York.

"SupaFly's music is on the heavier side," explains West. "It’s got an urban groove, emotionally-charged lyrics that come from a place of strength, and much vulnerability. And since I’m an open book, that’s cool with me.”

SupaFly released a cover of the KC and The Sunshine Band classic “I’m Your Boogie Man” for Halloween, and immediately connected with fans (with the song's video getting over 30K views upon release). This was followed up by one of Ray’s most personal tracks, “Hypothermia”, about a talented musician with dreams of stardom, who ultimately becomes disillusioned with the life he’s chosen. The accompanying lyric video finds Ray hitting his old stomping grounds – including a stop by the iconic Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ.

The Vibe drops the night after West and Spread Eagle perform at the very same venue, fresh off the Monsters of Rock 2024 appearance. West is excited to be able to play these shows in a place he has called home on and off for much of his life.

"It’s a beautiful thing to have the opportunity of playing back to back shows in Fort Lauderdale with both of my original projects, and I am extremely grateful. After stepping off the MORC2024, Spread Eagle will play 3/8/24, and then my SoFlo based band SupaFly will play our album release party on 3/9/24. It’s a chance to converge my past history with my present, and to have all my friends there to enjoy the live vibe and I couldn’t be more excited!”

The next single is the album opener, “Drowning Man” and it will hit on March 1. Preorder the album in various bundles at merchbucket.com.

Tracklisting:

“Drowning Man”

“See Me”

“I’m Your Boogie Man”

“Hypothermia”

“Broken”

“Stolen”

“No State Of Grace”

“Free My Mind”

“Crash”

“Drowning”

“I’m Your Boogie Man” lyric video:

“Hypothermia”: