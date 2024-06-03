Super7 Announces New GHOST Ultimates! Figure: Papa Emeritus IV

Super7 has launched the pre-order for a new Ghost Ultimates! figure, Papa Emeritus IV.

Description: Papa Emeritus IV was the fourth leader of the metal band Ghost and is arguably their most confident and successful.

Super7’s latest Ghost Ultimates! figure depicts Papa Emeritus IV from the Impera album era, which includes his most elaborate wardrobe yet.

Loaded with accessories, this 7” scale, highly articulated Ultimates! figure features intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing and comes with an alternate mitre head, a plethora of interchangeable hands, a highly-detailed soft goods robe, and more. Available to pre-order now!

Pre-order here.