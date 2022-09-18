SUPERCHUCKER To Release New Album Awake Next Month

Toronto, Ontario hard rockers Superchucker are self-releasing their long-awaited sophomore full-length entitled Awake, on Friday, October 14th. The band just recently released the first single “You” digitally. Guitarist Steve Macpherson states, “This album has been in the can for some time now. Perhaps a slightly more mature offering than Widespread Panic (the debut album, 2020). We’re just so excited to get this thing out there finally!”





Awake tracklisting:

“You”

“Awake”

“You’re To Blame”

“The Grand Return”

“Burn”

“Isolate”

“When My Time Runs Down”

“Silence”

“Living On Borrowed Time”

The album was mastered by Mark Anthony K. at The Almighty Blue Room Studio in Brampton, Ontario.

Current lineup:

Dave Barrett: lead vocals

Steve Macpherson: guitars, backing vocals

Stavros Theodorakopoulos: guitars, backing vocals

Rob Hassey: drums, backing vocals

Ken Gibson: bass

Catch Superchucker at their first show since early 2020 at Lee’s Palace on Friday, October 14 in support of NWOBHM legends Raven.

Visit Superchucker online at Superchucker.com.