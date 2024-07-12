SURVIVOR Former JIM PETERIK Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK The Unbelievable Story Behind The Fastest Selling Song In Warner Bros. History, THE IDES OF MARCH Classic "Vehicle"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"I’m telling you won’t believe this story. Today’s rocker, Jim Peterik, used to give this beautiful girl a ride home from school… He was head over heels in love with her. But she had no idea. He wanted this girl to notice him but he was already stuck in the friend zone, so he wrote a song about her called 'Vehicle' and brought it to his band, The Ides Of March. They put some relish on it, and it blew up… it became the fastest-selling song in Warner Bros. history. Unfortunately, Vehicle would be a one-hit wonder... but Jim was a fighter. He not only won over the girl’s heart with this song, he married her and he rose from the ashes to form Survivor, a band that would become one of the biggest rock acts of the 80s, and he even got to the top of the charts again. Up next, the interview and story on Professor of Rock."