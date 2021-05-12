SURVIVOR Founder JIM PETERIK Reveals Which Of His Songs He'd Put In A Time Capsule - "It’s All About The Struggle And It’s All About Triumph"; Video

In a new interview with Rockpages.gr, Survivor founder Jim Peterik talks about the latest Pride Of Lions album, his opinion on the state of rock music, and more.

Jim was also asked if he to pick just one song from his entire recording career for the generations to come, like a time capsule, which one would that be?

"Well, that’s a great question," says Peterik. "It’s like trying to pick your favorite child. You know… you give them all life and you can’t diminish them… hmm… probably 'Man Against The World'. When I am down, I listen to that song… it’s all about the struggle and it’s all about triumph. Both things. I have to say that this is my favorite song of all time. It’s not that it was a big hit. It was an album cut. But here’s the good news. Stallone contacted me and said that they are doing a director’s cut of Rocky IV that’s gonna come out in about three weeks. He wanted my permission to use 'Man Against The World' as the music at the end titles. “Are you kidding?”, I said…finally, this song has its day. So, wait for the director’s cut of “Rocky IV” and you’ll hear my favorite song ever."

Read the complete interview at Rockpages.gr, and watch the video interview below.