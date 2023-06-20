SURVIVOR Ruled Rock Radio For Five Years, Then Mysteriously Vanished; JIM PETERIK And PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigate (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Today’s rock band, Survivor, was on top of the world in 1982 with one of the biggest #1 hits ever in 'Eye Of The Tiger'. They were poised to break out big time. But then their next album fizzled with no hits and then their singer Dave Bickler blew out his voice. In 1984 they would forge one of the biggest comebacks of the decade with a new singer, Jimi Jamison, who was tailor-made for their sound. They hit #1 twice including today’s massive song, 'The Search Is Over.' They’d have another massive hit in 1986 in 'Burning Heart' from Rocky IV and then a Top Ten in 1987, but then they’d vanish from the charts never to be seen again. Next, founding member and key songwriter, Jim Peterik - who used to be in the group - tells the story of their 1985 #1 and we try to solve the mystery of why this band disappeared."