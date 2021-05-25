SUSPECT208 Feat. Sons Of SLASH And ROBERT TRUJILLO Call It Quits - "We're Starting A Clean Slate With S8NT ELEKTRIC"

Suspect208 featuring drummer London Hudson, the son of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, bassist Tye Trujillo, the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, and guitarist Niko Tsangaris, recently named Cody Houston as their new singer. Houston replaced Noah Weiland, the son of late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland, who was dismissed for "drug use."

Speaking with Wall Of Sound, Tsangaris revealed the band has called it quits, saying "we decided to end it because Tye left, and Cody left to be a dad, and we didn't want to keep dividing up our fanbase by getting new people. We're starting a clean slate with S8nt Elektric and we're all very excited about it. There's some amazing musicians in that band and we're all very driven."

Tsangaris and Hudson are now focusing on S8nt Elektric, while Trujillo is working with his thrash band OTTTO. Read the complete interview here.