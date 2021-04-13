SUSPECT208 Streaming New Single "You Got It"

Suspect208, featuring drummer London Hudson (the son of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash), bassist Ty Trujillo (the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo), and guitarist Niko Tsangaris, have released their new single, "You Got It". The song, the band's second single with Cody Houston as their new singer, can be streamed below.

Houston replaceed Noah Weiland, the son of late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland, who was dismissed for "drug use."

Speaking with Wall Of Sound writer Duane James, Suspect208 guitarist Niko Tsangaris revealed how his band decided upon Cody Houston as their new frontman, saying: “Cody was the first audition that was sent in and we fell in love with his voice. It wasn’t until he then came to LA that we realized he is a super hard-working, talented, and awesome person. Musically, we connected on another level, and songs began to flow like water on the first day! We’re beyond excited to show our fans what we’ve been working on!”