SUZI QUATRO - First Week International Chart Entries For New Album Revealed

Suzi Quatro has released an album teaser video for her new record, The Devil In Me, out tomorrow, Friday, March 26, via SPV. Below is the list of international chart entries for the first week of release.

Suzi Quatro announces proudly: “The Devil In Me is the best album in my career to date!”

Suzi’s enthusiasm for her latest offering has many reasons, twelve of them to be precise. Because The Devil In Me consists of exactly a dozen songs, each of them – from the opening track and title song to the final "Motor City Riders" – a real highlight.

The reasons for Suzi’s remarkable creative explosion: on the one hand the lockdown, which kept her from her usual touring life in spring 2020, and on the other another collaboration with her son Richard Tuckey, which had already worked out extremely well on her predecessor album No Control.

Suzi: “Starting spring 2020, almost one hundred of my shows were cancelled and Richard would also have been on tour with his band had not all concerts been cancelled or postponed. So I said to him: ‘We should make the most of our free time, write new material and allow ourselves to be inspired by the things that are currently going on in the world.’ I already knew that Richard and I make a brilliant team, after all No Control had been a major success and a very special recording for us. Although I would never have thought that we’d be able to surpass it. But everybody who’s heard The Devil In Me and all the people who had worked on the previous album have told us: ‘This album is even stronger!’”

Tracklisting:

"The Devil In Me"

"Hey Queenie"

"Betty Who?"

"You Can‘t Dream It"

"My Heart And Soul"

"Get Outta Jail"

"Do Ya Dance"

"Isolation Blues"

"I Sold My Soul Today"

"Love‘s Gone Bad"

"In The Dark"

"Motor City Riders"

Album teaser:

"The Devil In Me" video:

"I Sold My Soul Today" video: