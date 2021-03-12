SUZI QUATRO Releases New Single / Video "I Sold My Soul Today"
The Queen of Rock N' Roll, Suzi Quatro, has released her new single and video for the song "I Sold My Soul Today". The track is taken from her forthcoming studio album, due out March 26th via SPV. Check out the video below.
Suzi Quatro's current tour schedule is as follows, but fans can expect changes to be made due to the ongoing pondameic.
May
14 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - Red Box
22 - Siegen/Hilchenbach, Germany - KulturPur
June
12 - Peterborough, UK - Showground
19 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival
August
1 - Seebronn, Germany - Rock of Ages Festival
4 - Monschau, Germany - Burg Monschau
5 - Steenwijkerwold, Netherlands - Dicky Woodstock Festival
14 - Mülheim - Freilichtbühne
21 - Rust - Europa Park
September
3 - Cottbus, Germany - Stadthalle
4 - Zwickau, Germany - Stadthalle
5 - Dexheim, Germany - Kultur auf dem Hof
17 - Vejle, Denmark - Musikteater
18 - Knebel, Denmark - Fuglsøcentret
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Docken
October
3 - Neuruppin, Germany - Kulturkirche (sold out)
November
6 - Mannheim, Germany - Rosengarten
23-30- Brisbane, Australia - Rock The Boat
December
18 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena