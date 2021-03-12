SUZI QUATRO Releases New Single / Video "I Sold My Soul Today"

The Queen of Rock N' Roll, Suzi Quatro, has released her new single and video for the song "I Sold My Soul Today". The track is taken from her forthcoming studio album, due out March 26th via SPV. Check out the video below.

Suzi Quatro's current tour schedule is as follows, but fans can expect changes to be made due to the ongoing pondameic.

May

14 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - Red Box

22 - Siegen/Hilchenbach, Germany - KulturPur

June

12 - Peterborough, UK - Showground

19 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival

August

1 - Seebronn, Germany - Rock of Ages Festival

4 - Monschau, Germany - Burg Monschau

5 - Steenwijkerwold, Netherlands - Dicky Woodstock Festival

14 - Mülheim - Freilichtbühne

21 - Rust - Europa Park

September

3 - Cottbus, Germany - Stadthalle

4 - Zwickau, Germany - Stadthalle

5 - Dexheim, Germany - Kultur auf dem Hof

17 - Vejle, Denmark - Musikteater

18 - Knebel, Denmark - Fuglsøcentret

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Docken

October

3 - Neuruppin, Germany - Kulturkirche (sold out)

November

6 - Mannheim, Germany - Rosengarten

23-30- Brisbane, Australia - Rock The Boat

December

18 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena