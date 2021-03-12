SUZI QUATRO Releases New Single / Video "I Sold My Soul Today"

March 12, 2021, an hour ago

The Queen of Rock N' Roll, Suzi Quatro, has released her new single and video for the song "I Sold My Soul Today". The track is taken from her forthcoming studio album, due out March 26th via SPV. Check out the video below.

Suzi Quatro's current tour schedule is as follows, but fans can expect changes to be made due to the ongoing pondameic.

May
14 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - Red Box
22 - Siegen/Hilchenbach, Germany - KulturPur

June
12 - Peterborough, UK - Showground
19 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival

August
1 - Seebronn, Germany - Rock of Ages Festival
4 - Monschau, Germany - Burg Monschau
5 - Steenwijkerwold, Netherlands - Dicky Woodstock Festival
14 - Mülheim - Freilichtbühne
21 - Rust - Europa Park

September
3 - Cottbus, Germany - Stadthalle
4 - Zwickau, Germany - Stadthalle
5 - Dexheim, Germany - Kultur auf dem Hof
17 - Vejle, Denmark - Musikteater
18 - Knebel, Denmark - Fuglsøcentret 
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Docken

October 
3 - Neuruppin, Germany - Kulturkirche (sold out)

November
6 - Mannheim, Germany - Rosengarten
23-30- Brisbane, Australia - Rock The Boat  

December
18 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena



