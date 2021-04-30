SUZI QUATRO Releases Official Music Video For "Do Ya Dance"

Suzi Quatro has released a video for "Do Ya Dance", featured on her new record, The Devil In Me, out now via SPV. Watch the clip below.

Suzi says about the new song and video: "My son Richard presented me with this track. It was an unusual one, a bit of a James Brown vibe, who I always loved. I worked on it till I found the exact right melody, which was not obvious, and the right words to sing that I could relate to. I always have to tell a story, and it all came together very nicely. The lyrics are a little naughty, which at my age, I am certainly allowed to be. We made this video in my garage complete with dancing, confetti, and mask-wearing muso's and dancers. I must say it was a little strange looking into all those Suzi's faces...very surreal. The track and video can be summed up with one word... FUN!"

Tracklisting:

"The Devil In Me"

"Hey Queenie"

"Betty Who?"

"You Can‘t Dream It"

"My Heart And Soul"

"Get Outta Jail"

"Do Ya Dance"

"Isolation Blues"

"I Sold My Soul Today"

"Love‘s Gone Bad"

"In The Dark"

"Motor City Riders"

"Do Ya Dance" video:

"The Devil In Me" video:

"I Sold My Soul Today" video: