SVALBARD Release "Eternal Spirits" Single And Music Video

Svalbard have released a new single, "Eternal Spirits", accompanied by an electrifying, live-performance music video. "Eternal Spirits" is an uncompromising, poignant track, dedicated to the memory of the legendary musicians of our community who we have sadly lost. It showcases Svalbard's finesse and fiery spirit, where musical ferocity and ethereality interflow, forging an evocative, raging sea. Svalbard are currently working on their fourth studio album.

Svalbard's Serena Cherry stated, "Eternal Spirits is one of the most tragic songs we have ever written, yet it is also a celebration of the legacy and musical heritage. It is a song about late metal musicians who sadly passed away too soon and the loss we feel within the metal community without their presence. This song is a heartfelt tribute to our metal heroes who are gone but will never be forgotten because their legacy lives on in the millions of hearts they have touched with their music. It's crushing when your heroes die, but with this song, we want to commemorate our late heroes' glorious music and the legions of bands they have inspired. That inspiration will never die.

On a more personal level, Joey Jordison was the person who inspired me to pick up an instrument. I started learning drums when I was 12 years old because of the energy and passion he exuded from his playing. When I listened to his drumming, every hit gave me a surge of motivation. His creative spark lit a fire within me that will never be extinguished. I'd like to dedicate 'Eternal Spirits' to his memory."

Stream "Eternal Spirits" here, and watch the video below:

Svalbard will be touring Europe in March 2023 with Cult Of Luna and Russian Circles, followed by a full spring/summer of European festival performances including; Inferno (Norway), Hellfest (France), Gränichen Open Air (Switzerland), Alkatraz (Belgium), With Full Force (Germany), plus 2000Trees, ArcTanGent and Portals in the UK.

Formed in Bristol UK, Svalbard have released three studio albums, three EPs and several split releases. Their exceptional latest studio album, 2020's When I Die, Will I Get Better? was a career milestone, it cemented Svalbard as a powerful and vital component of our global music scene.

Whilst refining their distinctive blend of euphoric black metal, post-rock and d-beat, Svalbard have incorporated a few more surprising influences along the way. From soft, mournful singing to progressive guitar leads, it showcases a sensitive dynamic that lends impact to their most crushing moments - of which there are undoubtedly many. There’s no poetry, no ambiguity - just direct, raw honesty as the Bristolian quartet tackle some very uncomfortable subjects head on. This is heavy in the most evocative sense of the word. The blunt lyrics are equally as important as the music.

The band now look forward with renewed optimism and frankly have every right to. 2023 will see them head out across Europe with Cult of Luna and Russian Circles, having now signed a worldwide deal with the iconic heavy music label Nuclear Blast. In a world ever more open to breaking down doors that once seemed firmly closed, Svalbard seem as vital as any artist right now.

Svalbard is:

Vocals/Guitar - Serena Cherry

Vocals/Guitar - Liam Phelan

Drums - Mark Lilley

Bass - Matt Francis