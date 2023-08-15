SVALBARD Release Melancholic Composition "How To Swim Down" Alongside Heartbreaking Animated Video

Svalbard have released the third single from their forthcoming new studio album, The Weight Of The Mask, due out on October 6. The track, titled "How To Swim Down", is Svalbard's most unique and moving work to date, featuring heart-rending, ethereal violin parts from Liam Phelan, and a profound vocal performance from Serena Cherry.

The track is accompanied by a beautiful animated video, created by Boy Tillkens. The heart-breaking animation is a delicate portrayal of humanity, detailing the tenderness and strength found in existence.

Svalbard's Serena Cherry commented, "This song is about the exquisite pain and sorrowful beauty of unrequited love. I think it's the saddest, most heart-breaking song we've ever written. Lyrically, the starting point of the verse is about the concealment of adoration, before the chorus gives way to realizing and accepting the fate of loving someone quietly from afar. I cannot watch the music video for 'How To Swim Down' without crying. Boy has captured the bittersweet emotion of the song so delicately, it's an incredibly moving piece of animation to watch. Musically, 'How To Swim Down' saw us dive into uncharted waters with Liam adding many layers of mournful violin parts onto the track. Finally, violins - for the first time in Svalbard history! It feels so exciting to have new instruments on a song. Another first is that 'How To Swim Down' features only clean vocals, no screams. I wanted the vocal delivery of these lyrics to feel as though I'm whispering a secret to someone whilst they're sleeping. My vocals here represent that lonely type of communication, singing to yourself in an empty house. It's a private, selfless love song, where only the listener knows of my heartache."

The Weight Of The Mask was recorded at The Ranch Production House, UK. The record was produced and mixed by Lewis Johns, with mastering by Grant Berry. Engineering was handled by Lewis Johns, assisted by Matt Janke, with additional editing by Kel Pinchin and Sebastien Sendon.

Svalbard's intention with their music is to make people feel less alone and to be there for people in their darkest times. The Weight Of The Mask bravely lays out experiences of mental illness and depression, hoping to help destigmatize these topics.

The Weight Of The Mask will be available in the following formats

- CD Jewel Case

- LP

* 1LP Crystal Clear w/Black Marble

* 1LP Purple w/Black Splatter (band exclusive)

- Digital Album

Pre-order the album here.

The Weight Of The Mask tracklisting:

"Faking It"

"Eternal Spirits"

"Defiance"

"November"

"Lights Out"

"How To Swim Down"

"Be My Tomb"

"Pillar In The Sand"

"To Wilt Beneath The Weight"

"Faking It" video:

"Eternal Spirits" video:

Svalbard are:

Vocals/Guitar - Serena Cherry

Vocals/Guitar - Liam Phelan

Drums - Mark Lilley

Bass - Matt Francis