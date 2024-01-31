SVALBARD Release “To Wilt Beneath The Weight” Music Video

Svalbard have released a video for their track “To Wilt Beneath The Weight”, taken from their breathtaking latest studio album The Weight Of The Mask. The track is a combative clincher to the record, acknowledging the dark reality of personal demons and the fight against them. The video beautifully captures Svalbard's highly-charged performance of the track at Cult Of Luna's Beyond The Redshift festival in London last year.

To celebrate the release of The Weight Of The Mask, Svalbard recently announced a UK and European tour for March, with Norwegian psychedelic proggers Enslaved and American metal band Wayfarer.

Svalbard's Serena Cherry commented:

"We filmed this live video at The O2 Forum in London, which is the very same place that I saw one of my first ever metal shows! (It was Mudvayne!) The feeling of walking out onto that stage where I have seen so many inspiring metal musicians play was surreal. Truly one of those 'pinch me' moments. To have this wonderful memory of performing at Beyond the Redshift is very special to me, it was one of those awesome festivals where you get to watch and meet so many fantastic artists.

“‘To Wilt Beneath The Weight’ is about the pressures and sacrifices you make as a touring musician. The lyrics explore the strain it can put on relationships and the challenging times that come with being away so often. This song features my favorite Svalbard lyric, which is "grit your teeth when they've just been broken." Which represents the determination against all odds to keep persevering with your passions.

It also features the lyric I find the most painful, which is: ‘completely at the mercy of every form of insincerity.’ Every time I scream that line on stage I choke up because it feels so raw and real."

Dates:

March

6 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK

7 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK

8 - Club Academy - Manchester, UK

9 - Slay - Glasgow, UK

10 - Opium - Dublin, Ireland

12 - Cacaofabriek - Helmond, Netherlands

13 - La Machine - Paris, France

14 - Geneva PTR/l’ Usine - Geneva, Switzerland

15 - Victoire 2 - Montpellier, France

16 - Legend - Milan, Italy

18 - Futurum - Prague, Czech Republic

19 - Szene - Vienna, Austria

21 - Club Volta - Cologne, Germany

22 - Taubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany

23 - Hole44 - Berlin, Germany

24 - Proxima - Warsaw, Poland