SVEN GALI Cancel Summer 2022 Tour Plans

Sven Gali will release their new album, Bombs And Battlescars, in late May via RFL Records. They have issued the following update with regards to their tour plans for the record.

Back in December 2021, Triumph shared the video below, featuring Sven Gali's performance of "Spellbound", originally featured on Triumph's 1984 album, Thunder Seven. The footage was filmed at Metalworks Studios, the legendary recording studio in Mississauga, Ontario, established in 1978 by Triumph's Gil Moore.

"Spellbound" will be included on Bombs And Battlescars.

In regard to the new album, Sven Gali drummer Dan Fila recently revealed: "We are very pleased to announce that Andy Curran (Coney Hatch / bass) will be producing two tracks on the upcoming SG record. Working with Andy throughout the pre-production process has been a great experience."

Updates to follow.

Sven Gali lineup:

Dave Wanless – Vocals

Andy Frank – Guitars

Shawn Minden – Bass

Sean Williamson – Guitars

Dan Fila – Drums