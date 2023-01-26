SVEN GALI Debut "Monster" Music Video; Band Confirmed For Sound Of Music Festival

Canadian bashers, Sven Gali, have released a music video for "Monster", a track from their new album, Bombs And Battlescars, due this spring (details to follow).

The song was produced by Andy Curran (Coney Hatch), and the video was produced by AP Media LIVE.

In other news, Sven Gali have confirmed their appearance at the upcoming Sound Of Music Festival, taking place June 11 - 18 at Spencer Smith Park in downtown Burlington, Ontario (Canada). Lee Aaron will also be performing at the fest. Details here.



Sven Gali lineup:

Dave Wanless – Vocals

Andy Frank – Guitars

Shawn Minden – Bass

Sean Williamson – Guitars

Dan Fila – Drums