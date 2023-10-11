SVEN GALI Launch New Video Trailer For Bombs And Battlescars Album

Canadian bashers, Sven Gali, have released a new video trailer for their upcoming Bombs And Battlescars album, available in Canada this Friday (October 13), and internationally from February 2.

Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"One Gun"

"Coming Home"

"Spellbound"

"Life Inside"

"Monster"

"Hang Me Out"

"Hogs"

"All"

"Nothing New"

Trailer:

"One Gun" video:

"Monster" video:

Sven Gali lineup:

Dave Wanless – Vocals

Andy Frank – Guitars

Shawn Minden – Bass

Sean Williamson – Guitars

Dan Fila – Drums