SVEN GALI Premier "One Gun" Music Video
September 11, 2023, 55 minutes ago
Canadian bashers, Sven Gali, have released a video for "One Gun", featured on the band's new album, Bombs And Battlescars. Order the album here, and watch the clip below.
Tracklisting:
"One Gun"
"Coming Home"
"Spellbound"
"Life Inside"
"Monster"
"Hang Me Out"
"Hogs"
"All"
"Nothing New"
"One Gun" video:
"Monster" video:
Sven Gali lineup:
Dave Wanless – Vocals
Andy Frank – Guitars
Shawn Minden – Bass
Sean Williamson – Guitars
Dan Fila – Drums