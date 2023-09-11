SVEN GALI Premier "One Gun" Music Video

September 11, 2023, 55 minutes ago

Canadian bashers, Sven Gali, have released a video for "One Gun", featured on the band's new album, Bombs And Battlescars. Order the album here, and watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"One Gun"
"Coming Home"
"Spellbound"
"Life Inside"
"Monster"
"Hang Me Out"
"Hogs"
"All"
"Nothing New"

"One Gun" video:

"Monster" video:

Sven Gali lineup:

Dave Wanless – Vocals
Andy Frank – Guitars
Shawn Minden – Bass
Sean Williamson – Guitars
Dan Fila – Drums



