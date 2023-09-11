SVEN GALI Premier "One Gun" Music Video

Canadian bashers, Sven Gali, have released a video for "One Gun", featured on the band's new album, Bombs And Battlescars. Order the album here, and watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"One Gun"

"Coming Home"

"Spellbound"

"Life Inside"

"Monster"

"Hang Me Out"

"Hogs"

"All"

"Nothing New"

"One Gun" video:

"Monster" video:

Sven Gali lineup:

Dave Wanless – Vocals

Andy Frank – Guitars

Shawn Minden – Bass

Sean Williamson – Guitars

Dan Fila – Drums