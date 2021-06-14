SVEN GALI Release Official "Hurt" Music Video

A year after releasing their 3 EP during June 2020 via RFL Records, Canada's Sven Gali is kicking off summer 2021 with their new music video "Hurt", which premiered Friday, June 11 on BraveWords' Streaming For Vengeance. You can now watch the video below.

Says the band: "'Hurt' features the unmistakable melodic and attitude laced vocals of David Wanless; complimentary and crushing guitar performances from Andy Frank and Sean Williamson; and the solid foundation and groove laid down by Shawn Minden and Dan Fila. As you listen to it, you will hear the combination of classic Sven Gali along with the evolving sound of the band. We are looking forward to getting back out on tour and blowing people away with our high-energy, intense, and crushing performances. Best, SG."

Experiencing extensive touring worldwide where they have shared the stage with legends such as April Wine, Foreigner, Pearl Jam, and Def Leppard, Sven Gali's 3 EP marks their return since releasing 1995’s In Wire and 1992’s gold-selling and Juno Award-nominated self-titled debut album released on BMG Music Canada that featured hits “Under The Influence” and “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore”.

Known for their fusion of 80s screaming hard rock and 90s blazing metal, Sven Gali's 3 EP is available on digital platforms from RFL Records, and on CD here.

3 tracklist:

"Kill The Lies"

"You Won't Break Me"

"Now"

"Hurt"

Sven Gali is:

Dave Wanless - vocals

Andy Frank - guitars

Shawn Minden - bass

Dan Fila - drums

Sean Williamson - guitars