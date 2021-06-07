SVEN GALI To Launch New "Hurt" Video This Friday On Streaming For Vengeance

Canadian heavy rockers Sven Gali, who reunited back in March 2018, are set to release their latest video for the new single, “Hurt”, which can be found on the band’s latest four-track EP, simply titled 3. It will air this Friday, June 11th at 8PM EST on BraveWords' Streaming For Vengeance, along with an exclusive interview with singer David Wanless, bassist/video producer Shawn Minden and drummer Dan Fila.







You can watch/listen Streaming For Vengeance on our Facebook page or our YouTube channel. For more information about Streaming For Vengeance, visit this location.

“Hurt” features the unmistakable melodic and attitude-laced vocals of David Wanless, complimentary and crushing guitar performances from Andy Frank and Sean Williamson and the solid foundation and groove laid down by Shawn Minden and Dan Fila. “Hurt” is a solid a combination of classic Sven Gali along with the evolving sound of the band.

With a career dating back to 1987, Sven Gali add: “We are looking forward to getting back out on tour and blowing people away with our high energy, intense, and crushing performances.”

Check out behind-the-scenes footage from the “Hurt” shoot below. Video courtesy of Amie Kee.

Sven Gali released their breakthrough self-titled debut album in 1992. Produced by David Bendeth, the album yielded four singles: "Under the Influence", "Love Don't Live Here Anymore", "In My Garden", and "Tie Dyed Skies". It went gold in Canada and was nominated for Hard Rock Album Of The Year at the 1993 Juno Awards.

3 tracklist:

"Kill The Lies"

"You Won't Break Me"

"Now"

"Hurt"

Sven Gali recently released a new single, "Now". Check it out below.

Check out Sven Gali's two previously released singles below.

"You Won't Break Me"

"Kill The Lies"

Sven Gali is:

Dave Wanless - vocals

Andy Frank - guitars

Shawn Minden - bass

Dan Fila - drums

Sean Williamson - guitars