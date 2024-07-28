SVEN GALI To Record Live Album At Toronto's Legendary El Mocambo

On September 13th, Canadian bashers Sven Gali will play the legendary El Mocambo in Toronto, Ontario, where they will record the show for a live album release. Go to this location for details and ticket information.

Sven Gali have released a music video for "Coming Home", the new single from the band's Bombs And Battlescars album. Watch below:

Sven Gali's trademark blend of heavy riffs, gritty vocals, and anthemic melodies span decades. Cutting their teeth in the bar circuit of Southern Ontario, Canada in the late 80’s, Sven Gali’s live show was a full on circus of sex, drugs and rock n’ roll.

Emerging with a record deal with BMG, Sven Gali released their debut self-titled release in 1992. From the first chord of “Under The Influence” Sven Gali made their mark. Follow up singles “Tie Dyed Skies” and “In My Garden” paved the way for the ballad number 6 CanCon song of 1993 that also went Top 10 nationwide, “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore.” As the album went Gold, Sven Gali won the MuchMusic Best Metal Video Award in 1993 for “Under The Influence” and was nominated for two Junos. With a worldwide release, Sven Gali toured with the likes of Def Leppard, Foreigner and April Wine.

Sven Gali’s follow-up, Inwire, was partly recorded in in Seattle with producer Kelly Gray and saw the band take on a more alternative experimental tone. The band broke up soon after the album’s release and played sporadic shows before solidifying a new lineup with original members Dave Wanless (vocals), Andy Frank (guitar) and TT (bass) bringing in guitarist Sean Williamson and drummer Dan Fila from former BMG labelmates Varga.

Sven Gali’s new release, Bombs And Battlescars, through Canadian label, Music In Motion Ent, combines the best of both Sven Gali eras. The album contains five new originals. “One Gun” is a relentless driver that sets the battlefield ablaze with its blistering guitar work and commanding vocals. The massive groove of “Coming Home” and fierce anthem “Monster” showcase Sven Gali's unapologetic attitude while the sonic prowess of “Life Inside” stands side by side with any current alternative metal peers. Closer “Nothing New” showcases the melodic side of the band with a catchy acoustic groove.

Bombs And Battlescars also brings the band full circle with a cover of Triumph’s “Spellbound.” Recorded at Toronto’s Metalworks studio where many of Sven Gali’s early songs were recorded and demoed, acclaimed Coney Hatch frontman Andy Curran produced the track bringing the song into the modern age. Triumph drummer Gil Moore also appears in the video. The album is filled out with three remastered unreleased tracks from the band’s 90’s recording vault.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"One Gun"

"Coming Home"

"Spellbound"

"Life Inside"

"Monster"

"Hang Me Out"

"Hogs"

"All"

"Nothing New"

"One Gun" video:

"Monster" video:

Sven Gali lineup:

Dave Wanless - Vocals

Andy Frank - Guitars

Shawn Minden - Bass

Sean Williamson - Guitars

Dan Fila - Drums