SVEN GALI To Shoot Live Video For New Song "One Gun" At 30th Anniversary Bash

Canadian bashers, Sven Gali, recently announced their 30th Anniversary Bash, taking place on Saturday, June 24 at The Regency Athletic Resor in Niagara Falls. In a new update, the band has revealed they will shoot a live video for the new song, "One Gun" on the night.

"One Gun" appears on the band's forthcoming album, Bombs And Battlescars.

A message states: "I know we announced a show… well it’s not just a show... it’s a Sven F’N Gali Party! Lots of giveaways, special guests, vintage merch and a gift from the band to all who are ready to rock! Discounted hotel rates and more information to come!"

Find an event page here. Tickets on sale in mid-March.

Earlier this year, Sven Gali released a music video for "Monster", a track from their album Bombs And Battlescars, due this spring (details to follow).

The song was produced by Andy Curran (Coney Hatch), and the video was produced by AP Media LIVE.

Drummer Dan Fila comments: "I feel like we have developed into a band that represents who we are today- the new material reflects that. We honour the past, but we look are focused on writing music that we love. The new record is punishing; dark at moody; introspective and is oozes attitude."

Sven Gali lineup:

Dave Wanless – Vocals

Andy Frank – Guitars

Shawn Minden – Bass

Sean Williamson – Guitars

Dan Fila – Drums