SWALLOW THE SUN Announce 2021 US Moonflowers Tour; ABIGAIL WILLIAMS And WILDERUN To Support

Swallow The Sun have announced their Moonflowers Tour 2021, which will included support slots from Abigail Williams and Wilderun. The band will be touring the US starting November 20 in Mesa, AZ and wrapping on December 19 in West Hollywood, CA. Tickets are available for purchase now.

Tour dates:

November

20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater*

21 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad*

22 - Dallas, TX - Trees*

23 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live*

24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

26 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

28 - Baltimore, MD - Angels Rock Bar

29 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

30 - Brooklyn NY - The Monarch

December

1 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus

2 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere

3 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

4 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

5 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

6 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse

7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

8 - Madison, WI - The Crucible

9 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

10 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

11 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe’s

14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

16 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

17 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Upstairs

18 - Santa Ana, CA - Stages

19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go-Go

* no Abigail Williams

Swallow The Sun have also announced a European headline tour in winter 2022, with special guest Avatarium.

Starting on January 24, the band grasps the opportunity to celebrate their latest release of the full-length studio album Moonflowers with 35 shows through 15 countries across Europe ending on February 27.

Tour dates:

January

24 - Backstage (Halle) - München, Germany

25 - Orto Bar - Ljubljana, Slovenia

26 - Legend Club - Milano, Italy

27 - Secret Place - Montpellier, France

28 - Bóveda - Barcelona, Spain

29 - Sala - Caracol, Madrid, Spain

30 - Le Rex - Toulouse, France

31 - CCO Villeurbanne - Lyon, France

February

1 - Backstage - Paris, France

2 - Essigfabrik - Köln, Germany

3 - Matrix - Bochum, Germany

4 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

5 - Nalen - Stockholm, Sweden

6 - Parkteatret - Oslo, Norway

7 - Valand - Götebord, Sweden

8 - Headcrash - Hamburg, Germany

9 - UT Connewitz - Leipzig, Germany

10 - Schüür - Luzern, Switzerland

11 - Caves Du Manoir - Martigny, Switzerland

12 - Undertown - Meyrin, Switzerland

13 - Le Ferrailleur - Nantes, France

14 - Underworld - London, UK

15 - Slay - Glasgow, UK

16 - Limelight 2 - Belfast, UK

17 - Voodoo Lounge - Dublin, Ireland

18 - The Bread Shed - Manchester, UK

19 - Het Entrepot - Bruges, Belgium

20 - Le Grillen - Colmar, France

21 - Universum - Stuttgart, Germany

22 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

23 - Doornroosje - Nijmegen, Netherlands

24 - Nova Chmelnice - Prague, Czech Republic

25 - Drizzly Grizzly - Gdansk, Poland

26 - Proxima - Warsaw, Poland

27 - Hole44 - Berlin, Germany

With "Woven Into Sorrow", Swallow The Sun present a new single and video taken off their upcoming album Moonflowers, which will be released worldwide on November 19.

The new track is the first heavy version to be released off the record, as the band already released very special classical editions of the regular album songs. Both versions - classical string and regular album version - are as dark and mournful as we are accustomed to Swallow The Sun.

Frontman Mikko Kotamäki comments: “Here it is! The first single of Moonflowers is out! ‘Woven Into Sorrow’ is probably the gloomiest track of the album. The backing growls for this song came by Antti Hyyrynen from Stam1na. Enjoy the misery!”

Moonflowers will be available as Ltd. Deluxe sky blue 3LP+2CD & Art Print Box Set, Ltd. 2CD Mediabook, Gatefold black 2LP+CD and digital album (incl. Bonus album) and can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Moonflowers Bloom In Misery"

"Enemy"

"Woven Into Sorrow"

"Keep Your Heart Safe From Me"

"All Hallows’ Grieve"

"The Void"

"The Fight Of Your Life"

"This House Has No Home"

CD2

"Moonflowers Bloom In Misery" (Classical Version)

"Enemy" (Classical Version)

"Woven Into Sorrow" (Classical Version)

"Keep Your Heart Safe From Me" (Classical Version)

"All Hallows’ Grieve" (Classical Version)

"The Void" (Classical Version)

"The Fight Of Your Life" (Classical Version)

"This House Has No Home" (Classical Version)

Watch the previously published classical Trio N O X versions below:

Swallow The Sun are:

Juha Raivio - guitars

Matti Honkonen - bass

Mikko Kotamäki - vocals

Juuso Raatikainen - drums

Juho Räihä - guitars