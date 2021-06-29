SWALLOW THE SUN Debut "Dont Fall Asleep Horror - Part II" Video From Upcoming Live Album, 20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair - Live In Helsinki

Finnish doom stars, Swallow The Sun, have released the first live track and video for “Don’t Fall Asleep (Horror, Pt. II)" [Live in Helsinki] today via Century Media Records. The song is taken off the band's upcoming live album, 20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair - Live in Helsinki, which will be released on July 30. Watch the live video below.

“We were supposed to play anniversary shows in Europe and North America,” vocalist Mikko Kotamäki recalls. “We started our European tour in Finland in February 2020 and played 10 gigs. Everything got canceled two weeks after that. Luckily, we filmed and recorded our gig in Helsinki. Now, everyone can see it. At the time, we didn't know the footage or recordings would be used for this purpose.”

About the song the band comments, “This is the first single from our upcoming live album. 'Don’t Fall Asleep' is an old classic from 2007, which was also released as a single from our "Hope" album back then. We played a special fan voted setlist that night in Helsinki. So expect nothing but hits and classics. Enjoy!“

20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair - Live In Helsinki“ will be available as Ltd. 2CD+DVD Digipak, Gatefold 3LP+DVD and as digital album. All physical formats can be pre-ordered here.

The vinyl version will be available in the following colours:

- Black vinyl, unlimited

- Golden vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, only available at Levykauppa Äx

- Dark green vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, available at CMDistro

- Deep blood red vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, only available at EMP

- Mint colored vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, only available Nuclear Blast

- Glow in the dark vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, only available at the official band store

Swallow The Sun are:

Juha Raivio - guitars

Matti Honkonen - bass

Mikko Kotamäki - vocals

Juuso Raatikainen - drums

Juho Räihä - guitars

Jaani Peuhu - keyboards/backing vocals