SWALLOW THE SUN Release "MelancHoly" Single And Music Video

Finnish melodic doom metal band, Swallow The Sun, has unveiled their latest single, "MelancHoly", accompanied by a music video. This release offers fans a preview of their forthcoming album, Shining, set to debut on October 18. The new track is now available for streaming, and enthusiasts can enjoy the visual experience through the accompanying music video.

Juha Raivio comments on the new song: “This song talks about how melancholy can be comforting, safe and even a beautiful place. But when it turns into your God, it will surely kill you.”

Mikko Kotamäki adds on “MelancHoly”: “I’ve heard these days people call great and catchy songs bangers. Well, this one truly is one.”

Shining, available via Century Media Records on October 18, is produced and mixed by Dan Lancaster (Bring Me the Horizon, Muse, Enter Shikari, etc.), mastered by Tony Lindgren (Fascination Street Studios), and recorded by Juho Räihä at SoundSpiral Audio, except vocals recorded by Dan Lancaster.

About Shining, Juha Raivio adds: “After our last album, it soon became clear to me that writing another Moonflowers album would kill me. So, I made a quiet wish to myself that if there ever will be any new music then please have a little bit of mercy on yourself rather than be that infinite black hole that will suck out the rest of your remaining light and soul just for the sake of it. Musically this album shines like a glacier diamond and has that power and punch that feels like a kick in your face! While lyrically the album deals with how fearing life will eventually kill you and how melancholy can become your God.

"We want to thank all the support and trust from Century Media, not to mention our insanely talented producer Dan Lancaster having the balls and guts to jump straight in the deep end with this band and get us out of our comfort zone. This album truly feels like a sunrise in the night sky”.

Pre-order Shining here.

Shining tracklisting:

"Innocence Was Long Forgotten"

"What I Have Become"

"MelancHoly"

"Under The Moon & Sun"

"Kold"

"November Dust"

"Velvet Chains"

"Tonight Pain Believes"

"Charcoal Sky"

"Shining"

"What I Have Become" visualizer:

"Innocence Was Long Forgotten" video:

Swallow The Sun are set to embark on a North American headline tour supporting their forthcoming album. The tour features support from Harakiri For The Sky, Ghost Bath, and Snakes of Russia.

Kicking off on February 20 in Detroit, MI, the tour will bring the band's signature blend of despair, beauty, and crushing heaviness to audiences across the continent, wrapping up on March 15 in Chicago, IL.

"What a great line-up we have on this tour. Join the happiest tour of 2025 and secure your tickets immediately," says vocalist Mikko Kotamäki

Dates:

February

20 - Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

21 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

22 - Montreal, QC - Fouf's

23 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

24 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

26 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

28 - Orlando, FL – Conduit

March

1 - Pensacola, FL – Handlebar

2 - Houston, TX - Parish Room @ House of Blues

3 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

4 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

5 - Phoenix, AZ – Rebel

6 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

7 - Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

8 - San Francisco, CA - Neck of The Woods

9 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

10 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

13 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

14 - Omaha, NE – Reverb

15 - Chicago, IL – Reggies

Moreover, Swallow The Sun will host a very unique and exclusive event at the beautiful Aleksanterin Teatteri in Helsinki on October 16. Their upcoming studio album Shining will be listened to in its entirety, before its official release on October 18. Please note the band will not perform at the event.

Anyone who wishes to attend the event can register and get their tickets via Levykauppa Äx from now until October 4. To order and register, head here.

At the exclusive pre-listening session, fans will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Swallow The Sun’s latest work with the best possible sound in one of the most beautiful places in northern Europe, the Aleksanterin Teatteri.

Mikko Kotamäki shares about the pre-listening session: “Very excited to go back to the very special theater, but this time enjoying the music as a listener! Also cool to meet everyone and talk about the 'Shining' process and how it was working with such people as Dan! See you in Helsinki!”

More than two decades of despair, beauty, and heartache have not only shaped but fueled Finnish melancholy torchbearers, the chart-topping and two-time Finnish Grammy nominated Swallow The Sun.

Formed in Jyväskylä in 2000, the quintet has enjoyed numerous fan-lauded music videos (10+ million YouTube views) and streaming dominance (50+ million Spotify plays), while also embarking on a four-continent, 900-show run over the course of their 20-year career.

Their new music, however, is the group’s first step on the new path to the unknown.

Swallow The Sun are:

Juha Raivio - Guitar, Keys

Juho Räihä - Guitar

Mikko Kotamäki - Vocals

Matti Honkonen - Bass

Juuso Raatikainen - Drums

(Photo - Jussi Ratilainen)