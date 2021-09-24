SWALLOW THE SUN Release New Single And Video "Woven Into Sorrow"; Moonflowers Album Pre-Order Launched

With "Woven Into Sorrow", Finnish death doom metal masters, Swallow The Sun, present a new single and video taken off their upcoming album Moonflowers, which will be released worldwide on November 19 and can be pre-ordered as of today.

The bnew track is the first heavy version to be released off the record, as the band already released very special classical editions of the regular album songs. Both versions - classical string and regular album version - are as dark and mournful as we are accustomed to Swallow The Sun.

Frontman Mikko Kotamäki comments: “Here it is! The first single of Moonflowers is out! ‘Woven Into Sorrow’ is probably the gloomiest track of the album. The backing growls for this song came by Antti Hyyrynen from Stam1na. Enjoy the misery!”

Moonflowers will be available as Ltd. Deluxe sky blue 3LP+2CD & Art Print Box Set, Ltd. 2CD Mediabook, Gatefold black 2LP+CD and digital album (incl. Bonus album) and can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Moonflowers Bloom In Misery"

"Enemy"

"Woven Into Sorrow"

"Keep Your Heart Safe From Me"

"All Hallows’ Grieve"

"The Void"

"The Fight Of Your Life"

"This House Has No Home"

CD2

"Moonflowers Bloom In Misery" (Classical Version)

"Enemy" (Classical Version)

"Woven Into Sorrow" (Classical Version)

"Keep Your Heart Safe From Me" (Classical Version)

"All Hallows’ Grieve" (Classical Version)

"The Void" (Classical Version)

"The Fight Of Your Life" (Classical Version)

"This House Has No Home" (Classical Version)

Watch the previously published classical Trio N O X versions below:

Swallow The Sun are:

Juha Raivio - guitars

Matti Honkonen - bass

Mikko Kotamäki - vocals

Juuso Raatikainen - drums

Juho Räihä - guitars