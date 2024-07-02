SWALLOW THE SUN Share New Single "Innocence Was Long Forgotten"; Music Video Streaming

Finnish death-doom masters, Swallow The Sun, have released their new single, "Innocence Was Long Forgotten". This majestic track, where broken sapphires shine from fallen eyes, reminds us of the Eden we left behind.

The song was produced and mixed by Dan Lancaster (Bring Me the Horizon, Muse, Enter Shikari, etc.), mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios, and recorded by Juho Räihä at SoundSpiral Audio.

Stream/download "Innocence Was Long Forgotten" here, watch the official video below.

Swallow The Sun comments on the new single: “All the new Swallow The Sun music felt like an ice dagger through a sleeping heart. So we wanted to work with a powerful producer, Dan Lancaster, to push this dagger even deeper into this heart of ours.”

More than two decades of despair, beauty, and heartache have not only shaped, but fueled Finnish melancholy torchbearers, the chart-topping and two-time Finnish Grammy nominated Swallow The Sun. Formed in Jyväskylä in 2000, the quintet has enjoyed numerous fan-lauded music videos (10+ million YouTube views) and streaming dominance (50+ million Spotify plays), while also embarking on a four-continent, 900-show run over the course of their 20-year career. Their new music, however, is the group’s first step on the new path to the unknown.

Swallow The Sun are:

Juha Raivio - Guitar, Keys

Juho Räihä - Guitar

Mikko Kotamäki - Vocals

Matti Honkonen - Bass

Juuso Raatikainen - Drums

(Photo - Jussi Ratilainen)