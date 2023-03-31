SWANSONG Release “Awakening” Single, Music Video

Founded in 2020 in Kuopio, Finland and combining melodic death, heavy and folk metal, Swansong are bringing their very own blend and something new to the metal scene. Powerful melodies with hard-hitting riffs revive the ‘80s and ‘90s and at the same time the old school elements get a fresh & modern twist with female death growls and screams.

Signed to Noble Demon, the band is currently preparing for the release of their debut album, which is set to see the light of day in the fall of 2023. Featuring experienced musicians from such bands as Verjnuarmu, Tornado, Carnal Demise and Sadistic Forest, Swansong's upcoming debut is a release not to be missed.

With the music video for the new single "Awakening", the four-piece today offers a first insight into their soon to be released album.

Swansong on "Awakening":

"Get ready for a journey through the dark woods: Awakening is the first single from Swansong's upcoming debut album. A track with haunted screams, aggressive guitars and powerful melodies."