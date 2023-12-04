SWANSONG Release "Become" Lyric Video; Awakening Album Out Now

Finnish melodic death metal act, Swansong, have released their debut full-length album, Awakening, via Noble Demon. Order here.

To celebrate the album release, Swansong have unleashed a brand new and captivating lyric video for the track, "Become". Watch the clip below.

Combining the beautiful with the brutal since 2020, Swansong have never shied away from breaking boundaries. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Dark Tranquillity, 90s melodeath, death and black metal, as well as Shadow Of Intent's modern sound, the band's vocals are a force to be reckoned with. The composition of the album is heavily influenced by iconic bands such as Iron Maiden, Children Of Bodom, and the neo-classical metal of the 80s. These ingredients, combined with kick-ass riffs, will transport you back to the vibes of the golden era of metal, while the Finnish four-piece adds its very own new twist to these elements with low female death growls and high pitched screams.

Tracklisting:

“Burning Flames”

“Become”

“Furiosa”

“Shot In The Heart”

“Frost Of Winter”

“Maiden Of Death”

“One With The Waves”

“Awakening”

“Blood Widow”

“Fight Or Die”

“Fury Of The Witch”

“Become” lyric video:

“Burning Flames” video: