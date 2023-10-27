SWANSONG Release “Burning Flames” Video; Awakening Album Out In December

Finnish melodic death metal act Swansong has announced the release of their brand new music video for their latest single, "Burning Flames". The band has also revealed that their upcoming album, titled Awakening, is set to be released on December 1 through Noble Demon. Preorder here.

"Burning Flames" is a powerful and empowering track that showcases the band's signature sound. With strong vocals, super melodic riffs, and an undeniable energy, this song is sure to captivate metal fans worldwide. Swansong describes it as a "catapult of anger and empowerment" and the video perfectly complements the intensity of the song, creating a visual experience that matches the raw energy of the music.

Formed in Kuopio in 2020, Swansong was founded by former Up Yours punk vocalist Jemiina and Verjnuarmu guitarist Topi Pitkänen. Together, they have created a unique blend of melodic death, heavy, and folk metal that provides something new to the metal scene. Their powerful melodies combined with kickass riffs bring back the vibes of the ‘80s and ‘90s while adding a fresh twist with low and high female death growls and screams.

The band's first EP, Winter Maiden, was released on February 25, 2022, and received critical acclaim. Produced by Mathias "Vreth" Lillmåns (Finntroll, …And Oceans, Dispyt), the EP showcased Swansong's ability to create captivating melodies and stories that resonated with fans all over the globe. With their upcoming album Awakening, Swansong is determined to continue creating their own world of awesome melodies, stories, and visual elements. So make sure to join the band into their world of empowering stories with witches and underworld creatures, all accompanied by the howling cold wind.

Tracklisting:

“Burning Flames”

“Become”

“Furiosa”

“Shot In The Heart”

“Frost Of Winter”

“Maiden Of Death”

“One With The Waves”

“Awakening”

“Blood Widow”

“Fight Or Die”

“Fury Of The Witch”

“Burning Flames” video: