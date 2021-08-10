Sweden's ALTARETH Streaming New Single "Moon"

Altareth have released the sizzling track "Moon" as the first single taken from their forthcoming debut full-length, Blood, which is slated to hit stores on November 5.

"Our songs always come together in a collective effort and every member contributes with their parts even though riffs and lyrics are often created individually", explains guitarist Niklas Sörum. "There is a somewhat folksy vibe to 'Moon' that we all very much appreciate. The combination of raw heavy riffs with more fragile moments and a wide space for vocals is part of how we express the spirit of our Nordic influences. Niklas and Sven came up with the riffs of this song. Paddy wrote the lyrics, which are obviously about the moon as a potent symbol. The funny story about this particular song is that Mats heard it before he became our bassist and it made him really want join this band. That's the power of the moon for you."

On their debut full-length Blood, Altareth serve their sludgy guitars low and slow, with a slab of fuzz and a side of doom in massive portions. The Swedes from Gothenburg have built their musical foundation on a melding of heavy riffs and memorable melodies that is carried on four pillars of soaring vocals, fuzzy guitars, pounding drums, and fat, resonating bass.

Thematically, Blood revolves around the dynamic relationship between the eternal and the imminent spheres of existence, communicated through elemental ideas like blood, sleep, and the moon, as well as delving into more immediate human struggles, and the notion of lives played out in an era of quantity over meaning.

Since their formation in early 2013, Altareth have conjured a musical spirit filled with crunchy and harsh guitars that shows their passion for true metal, which is refined by the sludgy tempos of epic doom and layered with haunting vocal melodies that float across and above.

Blood will be available as black vinyl LP and digi-sleeve CD. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Blood"

"Satan Hole"

"Downward Mobile"

"Eternal Sleep"

"Moon"

"High Priest"

"Empty"

"Moon":

Lineup:

Paddy Strömberg – vocals

Sven Lindqvist – guitars

Niklas Sörum – guitars

Mats Lindgren – bass

Vigfus Valgeirsson – drums

(Photo - Daniel Baverrnas)