Sweden's BLISTER BRIGADE Release New Single / Video "Carousel"

Swedish Skellefteå-based hard rockers Blister Brigade have released a new stand-alone single and music video, "Carousel" via Inverse Records. Beside from being a groovy and heavy rock song, it is an homage to the fabulous ink studio, Carousel Tattoo.

The band comments: "'Carousel' is in its foundation a heavy rock song. But with this one we decided to also get a little experimental. Since this song was written partly as a tribute to a tattoo studio, we found inspiration in circuses, carnivals and of course, tattoos. With these keywords in mind we just had to go outside our comfort zone and get a little nutty. It’s also the first song we’ve written together from scratch and it’s safe to say that we think this jam ended up really awesome."

Blister Brigade was formed in 2010 by guitarist/vocalist Gustav Lund and drummer Jerker Avander. Joined by guitarist Cristoffer Strand and bassist Simon Lundström, the band started jamming on some ideas. With inspiration from bands like Motörhead and Skid Row Blister Brigade quickly developed a raw but yet a heavy and solid sound.

In 2013 the band released their debutalbum ”To Serve And Punish”. The album was well recieved and the gigs started rolling in. Blister Brigades second album ”The Executioner” was released in December 2016, and by that time drummer Jerker Avander had already left the band, leaving the drumchair to Rickard Lundmark (Zonaria, ex-Feral). Before the release of the Pissed, Outraged And Outgunned EP in 2018, Simon stepped down as the bands bassplayer. After a thrilling audition shortly after, bassist Anders Gustavsson joined Blister Brigade.

With the new line-up, the spark was lit again and after playing some gigs the band hit the studio once again to record their third full-length album. ”Slugfest Supreme” was released in February 2020 and with a harder, faster and heavier sound than before, Blister Brigade got ready to hit the stages. But as for so many other bands and artists, the pandemic ruined all plans. But the band didn’t give up and stayed intact throughout the recent bleak years. With the brand new single "Carousel", Blister Brigade is more alive and rock’n’roll fueled than ever.