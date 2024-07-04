Sweden's BLOODCROWN Release "Other I" Music Video; Sound Of Flesh And Bone Album Out This Month

Swedish melodic death/thrash metal band, Bloodcrown, has dropped the video for "Other I". The track is featured on the new album, Sound Of Flesh And Bone“, out July 26th via Gruesome Records.

The band on the new song: "'Other I' is a song about meeting the other self. That part you don't show, that no one else knows about. Who am I when no one sees it? Often it is the part of you inside that you are ashamed of, a voice of darkness and sometimes an action. Sometimes it is so foreign to you that you see it as another person, but it is you, your darkness.”

Watch the video below, and pre-order the album here.

The album revolves around a lot of human existential thoughts. Everything from mental illness, social critical conspiracies, liberation from the slavery of social order to a struggle beyond our physical world. A real darkness that rules spiritually behind the scenes.

Sound Of Flesh And Bone features 11 tracks for over 41 minutes of playing time in the veins of The Haunted, Terror 2000, At The Gates, Entombed, and The Crown.

Tracklisting:

"When Wolves"

"Sword Cut"

"Other I"

"Sound Of Flesh And Bone"

"Hypnotized In Chains"

"Momentary"

"Paralysis"

"Purge"

"Obscenity"

"Evil Pandemic"

"Fire Of Resistance"

"Other I" video:

Bloodcrown is:

Barry Halldan - Vocals

Johan Wold Ylenstrand - Guitar, Bass

Rickard Gustafsson - Guitar, Bass, Vocals

Jachin - Drums

(Photo - Rebecka Gustafsson)