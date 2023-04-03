Sweden's CARRY THE TORCH Unleash New Single / Lyric Video "Delusion"; New Album To Be Released May 2023

Swedish death / thrash quartet, Carry The Torch, have released a lyric video for the title track from their upcoming album, Delusion, which is out on May, 26th, via Black Lion Records.

The band comments: "This song was chosen as a lyric video because we really liked how the lyrics came out, and also the arrangement of the vocals. We think the song itself is strong and a melody-packed monster. We hope you enjoy!"

Based out of Kalmar and Linköping, Sweden, Carry The Torch started as a two-man project by Philip Nilsson (guitar) and Dennis Johansson (vocals) in late 2016. Björn Lindgren (drums) and Victor Wahlstedt (guitar) joined the band in 2018, and in July 2019, the band released their debut album, Obsession. After a run of successful shows Carry The Torch's live performances were put on hold when the pandemic hit, and the focus shifted towards writing the next album. Delusion will be unleashed on May 26th, 2023.

Tracklist:

"Children Of The Purge"

"Delusion"

"Clear View Of The End"

"Lazarus"

"Carry The Torch"

"The Fathomless Deep"

"Where Dead Saints March"

"Filtered"

"El Nino"

"As We Drown"

"Until The Light Takes Us"

Pre-order the new album here.