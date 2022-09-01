Sweden's CONDEMNED AD To Release New Album Via Wormholedeath Records In September; Teaser Available

Swedish thrash metal band Condemned AD have signed a deal with Wormholedeath for their new album, Follow A Failing Leader, which will be released on September 23rd.

The band comments: "On the album Follow A Failing Leader, the lyrics reflect the harsh reality through the eyes of us as a band today but also covers a dark past. We are a Thrash-Metal band with influences from all decades and styles in Thrash metal music. The songs on the album span from melodic progressive metal to dark brutal death vibes. Thanks to Wormholedeath for believing in us, the strive continues to spread our music wherever it may take us."

Hailing from Hammarö, Värmland in Sweden, thrash metal outfit Condemned AD is forging a new future after a dark past. Originally formed in 1989 as Condemned, the band experienced years of chaos and mental health struggles that eventually led to a breakdown for the band’s frontman in 1998. After many years of silence and inactivity, the band reformed in 2015 after Micke, the band’s driving force and sole original member, performed for an old friend and found that the fire and energy of the music were far from dead. At that point, the band’s name was changed to Condemned-AD to signify the start of a new era.

The band’s current lineup includes Micke on guitar and vocals and Juan on drums (Alex, guitar, passed away in February 2022). Micke is also the mind behind the band’s lyrics, song structure, and riff ideas. Active in the Swedish metal scene in the early '90s, Condemned AD’s sound was formed amidst a characteristic brutal wave of metal. The band even recorded at the legendary Sunlight Studio with producer Tomas Skogsberg, credited as inventing the sound of death metal for bands like Entombed and Dismember.

Influenced by the likes of Motörhead, Megadeth, Venom, Tankard, and Slayer, Condemned AD writes music about personal experiences of depression, the problem of human stupidity as expressed through today’s social media, and the struggles we all face despite our shared fate of death and decay.

Since reforming, the band has released three EPs: Until Death Ends It All (2016), Will I Cheat Death One More Day (2017), and Time Waits For No One (2018). In 2019, the band signed with Italian record label Wormholedeath. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the band’s plan to record their first full-length album was delayed, but in October 2021, the band was finally able to enter the studio at Titanslab in Italy and record. The long-awaited album is scheduled to be released in May 2022.

All of Condemned AD’s previous releases can be found streaming on Spotify, YouTube, and other major streaming platforms.

Tracklist:

"You Will Fear My Hate"

"Dead Don't Lie"

"Follow A Failing Leader"

"Killing Floor"

"Save Me From Myself"

"Thru The Sinner Eyes"

"Crawl In The Dirt"

"Suicide By Murder"

"Stay Away From Me"

"Loneliness In Lunacy"

"No Gods No Masters"

"Nothing Is Nothing"