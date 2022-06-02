Sweden's DEAF RAT Release Cover Of HOZIER Hit "Take Me To Church"; Music Video

Swedish hard rock act, Deaf Rat, has released a new single and music video, for a cover of the Hozier hit, "Take Me To Church". While covering Hozier’s gospel pop anthem, Deaf Rat stripped down the original song to its bare bones and then built their own, heavy Frankenstein body around it.

“'Take Me To Church' was recorded a while back in between touring and album recordings,“ says frontman Frankie Rich. “We let ourselves go in a direction where we had not gone before and the result became somewhat different from what we're used to. Aaaaand the video... Well... Don't think you will be disappointed."