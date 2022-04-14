Sweden's DEVILS TAIL Sign With Non Serviam Records; Desolation Album Due This Summer

Swedish black metal band, Devils Tail, have inked a deal with the Dutch label, Non Serviam Records. Their new album, Desolation, will be released in summer 2022 as a physical CD digipak, and through all digital platforms.

Comments Devils Tail: “To become a part of the Non Serviam Records family is an achievement that we are very proud of. We know several Non Serviam bands already and we will now form an alliance so powerful that only darkness can master."

Added by Non Serviam Records: “By hearing the first dark, melodic and evil tones of Devils Tail, I knew that this is a band that I have to sign. Every time I listen to their, I experience a dark ritual. Devils Tail is an asset for the label, and we are really pleased to work with this great, and hard-working band!”

