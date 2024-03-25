Sweden's KVAEN Signs With Metal Blade Records; The Formless Fires Album Due In June

Kvaen, an extreme metal band from Northern Sweden led by guitarist / vocalist Jacob Björnfot, is ready to unleash it's third album, The Formless Fires, on June 21 via Metal Blade Records. Check out the video below to see and hear what Jacob has to say about the pact he sealed with the Blade.

Kvaen's debut album, The Funeral Pyre, was released upon the world in early 2020. Heavily influenced by traditional speed metal, folk music, death metal, and relentless black metal, the album received stellar reviews and launched the project unto stages all over Europe.

In 2022, Kvaen released their second album, The Great Below, featuring Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy, Nevermore), Mike Wead (Mercyful Fate, King Diamond) and Vreth (Finntroll). The album once more received a blazing reception, taking the band to a new level and proving that Kvaen truly are a force to be reckoned with. Tours through Sweden (with Manegarm) and Denmark followed, as well as festival appearances all over Europe, including Summer Breeze, Gefle Metal, Tolminator, Dark Easter Metal Meeting, and Nordfest Metal Festival.

In the fall of 2023, Kvaen toured all over Europe for five weeks supporting Insomnium. "Playing in front of hundreds of people every night and getting amazing response is without a doubt one of the highlights in Kvaen's history as a live act. Touring for five weeks can be rough, but having people like the guys from Insomnium, In Mourning, as well as the crew was nothing but excellent. I thought it would be harder but honestly it was easier than expected. I normally don't hang out that much with people, I live in the middle of absolute nowhere and have nothing but forests and snow around me but I had the time of my life and I can't wait to get back on the road again with the new album!" Kvaen had no problems getting the attention of the Insomnium crowd even though they were a lot heavier than them. "The great thing about Kvaen is that we can adjust our setlist to different audiences since we have so many different influences. The crowds response was nothing but amazing, we sold out ALL of our merch during that run!"

Right after the tour, Jacob started recording the third album, The Formless Fires, and without a doubt this is his best work to date. The album will be released midsummer night on June 21. Stay tuned for more details and the first single and pre-order which will launch soon!

Kvaen lineup:

Jacob Björnfot - everything

Kvaen live lineup:

Jacob Björnfot - vocals/guitars

Kristian Gustavsson - guitars

Rasmus Rova - guitars

Per Lindström - bass

Fredrik Andersson - drums