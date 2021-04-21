Sweden's LEACH Release “D.O.D.” Single Feat. SOILWORK Frontman BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID

Thrash ‘n' roll band Leach have released a video for “D.O.D.”, the first single from their upcoming album Lovely Light Of Life and features Soilwork vocalist Björn “Speed” Strid.

Leach comments: “Getting Björn to feature on one of our songs is of course a big deal. Us growing up in Sweden, Soilwork were such a big influence on us — still are. And Björn, being the pro he is, absolutely nailed it on the first try. Stoked to have him on one of our songs and definitely something we now can check off our bucket list.”

Lovely Light Of Life is their third major rodeo and, straight out of the gate, it's a thrash, hardcore and rock 'n' roll mission statement. Leach have established a style and sound which is wholly theirs and which makes them stand out from the crowd. Lovely Light of Life will be released worldwide on May 21 on the American label Brutal Records.

The record features a varied yet cohesive collection of relentlessly chugging grooves and anthemic riffs carved out of the foundation of rock itself. The band is anything but a one-trick pony and has a distinctive knack of using dynamic changes and sonic shifts to keep listeners captivated. Leach know how to get the pit started and can keep their audience hooked in until the very last track.

To top it off, the production strikes a perfect balance between crisp and rough-'n'-ready - a tip to the skills of Christian Silver at Studiomega (Arch Enemy, Kreator, Soilwork, Dragonforce).

Tracklisting:

“Prelude”

“Serenade (For The Broken Brave)”

“Carry The Stigma”

“Trench Walk”

“Scorched Earth Tactics”

“Aniara”

“True North”

“Down For Counting”

“Vultures”

“Gaslighting”

“Sweet Blasphemy”

“D.O.D.” (Feat. Björn “Speed” Strid) (Bonus Track)

“D.O.D.” video: