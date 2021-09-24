Sweden's MAD INVASION Release Edge Of The World Album

Swedish band, Mad Invasion, combines classic 70’s hard rock influences with a modern approach and soundscape. The vast experience of the band members as musicians, songwriters and performing artists - includes numerous album releases and tours over the years.

Mad Invasion now release their long-awaited debut album, entitled Edge Of The World, an album that offers a wide range of heavy songs with bone crushing guitars, airy keyboards, and a dynamic rhythm section - adding the final touches to the very distinct Mad Invasion sound. The three first videos also feature special guest Mikkey Dee from Motörhead and Scorpions.

About the album: The theme of the album is dark and mostly about the constant battle between the evil that surrounds us, in all shapes and forms. A topic that has been around as long as humankind has existed. Evil is real and we all experience it in our everyday lives, where life is getting harder and tougher for everyone.

Life is a constant fight constant battle between good and evil, and that it isn’t always the good that wins - quite often the opposite actually. That’s why we all need to fight back… fight the good fight to take us out of the darkness. The band are champions for good and the are determined to bring light to the darkness. The title track and third single from the album Edge Of The World captures the dark and complex state of the world in dramatic way, with its bone-crushing guitars, stone heavy rhythm section and multi-cultural instrumentation. Join the Mad Invasion crusade in the shadowland.

Stream the album on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and Amazon Music. Order the CD/LP here.

Tracklisting:

"Edge Of The World"

"Scream'n Shout"

"Crazy & Wild"

"Devil's Calling"

"Destruction"

"Until The End"

"Fallen Angel"

"Walking In The Shadows"

"Trial By Fire"

"Cry Mercy"

Mad Invasion lineup:

Pete Sandberg - Vocals

Björn Dahlberg - Guitar

Hal Marabel - Guitar / Keyboards

Mats Jeppsson - Bass

Mats Bergentz - Drums