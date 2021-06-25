Sweden's MAD INVASION Release Music Video For "Devil's Calling" Featuring Special Guest MIKKEY DEE

Swedish band Mad Invasion combines vintage 70’s hard rock influences with a modern approach and soundscape. The vast experience of the band members as musicians, songwriters and performing artists −includes numerous album releases and tours over the years.

In September, Mad Invasion release their long-awaited debut album, Edge Of The World, an album that offers a wide range of heavy songs with bone crushing guitars, airy keyboards, and a dynamic rhythm section - adding the fnal touches to the very distinct Mad Invasion sound. Pre-order here.

The first three videos also feature special guest Mikkey Dee from Motörhead and Scorpions. Join the Mad Invasion journey and rediscover the golden age of rock - in a new suit of armour.

About the song and video...

"The writing process typically starts with Björn laying down some basic guitar tracks in our studio, to try out a new song idea. Next Pete will get introduced to the song and some ideas for lyrics and arrangements. Once the he has a feel for the song he will write the lyrics and the vocals are then recorded. This part of the process is a bit different since Pete likes to record his vocals just to the guitars and a click track – without any backgrounds or effects in his listening. After the vocals, Hal comes into the picture and the recorded tracks are transferred to the computer where the actual music production project is officially born. Hal then adds keyboards, sounds and effects, as well as working with the rhythm section and overall arrangement of the song. At this point the final bass guitar and background vocals are recorded. Throughout recording and production process, the song is continuously iterated within the band for input and ideas until all feel satisfied with the result."

The band had an idea about filming this video in a castle and the local Trolleholm Castle seemed like a good choice since the environment there fitted well with the band's concept of vintage rock and the song's theme of demons and angels. As in several of the band´s other videos, both the evil and good angel appear to illustrate the constant battle between the two forces. The fortune teller is also part of the story, warning the band about bad things to come and that these can come at any time. For the intro of the video, the band wanted a reporter to be part of the story, desperately trying to interview the band – but without success. The video features special guest Mikkey Dee in superb form, adding to the visual expression of the song.