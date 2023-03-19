Sweden's METALITE Release New Single / Lyric Video "Take My Hand"

Following their 2020 album, A Virtual World, and Live At Sweden Rock - a digital, 4-track EP in 2022 - Stockholm-based melodic metal act Metalite has released a brand new track, entitled "Take My Hand"!

The band comments:

"We're thrilled to release 'Take My Hand', a single we wrote during album sessions that could have made it into a big European music contest. We're excited to finally share it with our fans who have been waiting for new music. This track showcases our signature sound with heavy guitar riffs, soaring vocals, and a catchy chorus that will leave you wanting more. We hope this song will bring a little light into people's lives during these tough times. Thank you for your support, and we can't wait to see how our fans react to it."

Check out the official lyric video below.

Photo by Matts Vassfjord