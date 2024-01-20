Sweden's ORBIT CULTURE Sign With Century Media; Confirmed For MACHINE HEAD's Slaughter The Martøur Nørth America 2024 With FEAR FACTORY

Century Media Records is proud to announce the signing of Sweden’s modern metal standard bearers, Orbit Culture. Hailing from the small town of Eksjö, Sweden (located between the revered metal cities of Gothenburg and Stockholm), the quartet - guitarist and vocalist Niklas Karlsson, guitarist Richard Hansson, bassist Fredrik Lennartsson and drummer Christopher Wallerstedt - has grown into a global force, melding together, riffs that are equal parts thrash, death metal and industrial with arresting hooks and a layered atmosphere that invites comparison to Gojira, Metallica and Static-X while carving out something that is uniquely their own.

Orbit Culture’s 2023 album, Descent, and its subsequent EP release, The Forgotten, topped many recent year-end lists including Metal Hammer who described the album as: “a formidable entwining of modern metal’s most effective and exciting strands into an impressive milestone.” Exhaustive worldwide touring and a steady stream of crowd-pummeling festival slots across the globe, have set the stage for something much larger.



Orbit Culture comments:: “Century Media is home to some of today's biggest metal bands out there and we couldn't be any happier to be part of their roster. We look forward to bringing you new music in the future and working closely together with Century Media's world class team!”



“Watching Orbit Culture's rise to becoming one of the greatest new metal bands in the world and now working with them is inspiring,” states Philipp Schulte, Century Media Vice President and Global Head. “I've personally been a fan since the beginning. They are part of both metal and Century Media's future in a very exciting way.”



Before initiating work on their next LP and Century Media debut, Orbit Culture will tour North America with legendary metal acts, Machine Head and Fear Factory, as well as newcomers Gates To Hell on the Slaughter The Martour. The US and Canadian run will continue the Swedish band’s exhaustive work in the territory, which has included tours with In Flames and Avatar, and won the band a rabid fan-base and high placement on Sirius XM’s Liquid Metal “Devil’s Dozen” year-end chart. At the time of this announcement, the band is #1 on Sirius XM’s Liquid Metal Following the U.S. tour, Orbit Culture will then embark on an extensive tour of Europe, fittingly titled, the Descending Into Madness tour.



“We are beyond excited to be working with Orbit Culture and their team at 5B (Management),” adds Mike Gitter, Century Media Vice President of A&R, North America. “They’ve carved an indelible mark on the worldwide metal scene through vision, determination, and hard work. They’re not merely a band leading the charge for extreme music right now – they’re a band that will lead that charge for many years to come.”

Slaughter The Martøur Nørth America 2024 dates:

January

19 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

25 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

26 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

27 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

28 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cumming Theatre

30 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

31 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

February

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

2 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

3 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews

5 - Toronto, ON - History

6 - Montreal, QC - M'Telus

7 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

8 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

9 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

10 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

12 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

14 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)

15 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

17 - Austin, TX - Emo's

18 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec

19 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

21 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

23 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether