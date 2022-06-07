Sweden's SCREAMER Signs With Steamhammer / SPV; Kingmaker Album Due In January, First Single Out In September

Delight and satisfaction in the Steamhammer/SPV camp: The Hanover-based label has signed Screamer, currently one of Sweden’s most ambitious heavy metal acts.

The group surrounding vocalist Andreas Wikström is scheduled to release its latest album, Kingmaker, in January 2023. The lead single, "Kingmaker", will be out on September 16. Two more singles - "Hellfire" (28 October 2022) and "The Traveler" (9 December 2022) - are set to follow, and all three will be supported by outstanding video clips.

Since 2011, Screamer have released five successful albums and played well over 300 shows, including festivals such as Headbangers Open Air (2013), Rock Hard Open Air (2014), Summer Breeze (2014), Muskelrock (2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019) and Bang Your Head (2019). The songs on their 2021 Live Sacrifice live album were recorded during their European tour in autumn 2019/spring 2020 and are testament to the quintet’s great enthusiasm for playing live.

As far as drummer Henrik Petersson is concerned, the contract with Steamhammer/SPV is a dream come true: “We’ve been in contact with label manager Olly Hahn, who has already looked after such legendary bands as Running Wild, Rage and Sodom at Steamhammer, for a number of years. We know that Olly and his colleagues will support us in reaching the next level of our career.”

Label manager Olly Hahn is also delighted with his new signing: “Over the past few years we’ve been keeping a close eye on Screamer’s development and are delighted to welcome this talented and dynamic band to the Steamhammer fold!”

Photo from left to right: Henrik Petersson (drums, Screamer), Frank Uhle (managing director SPV), Björn von Oettingen(head of promotion Steamhammer), Olly Hahn (label manager Steamhammer), Dejan Rosić (guitars, Screamer)