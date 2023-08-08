Sweden's SHINING Release "Avsändare Okänd" Single And Disturbing Lyric Video

Iconic Swedish metal band, Shining, have unleashed the new single, “Avsändare Okänd”, off of their upcoming self-titled Napalm Records debut, Shining, out on September 15. Formed in 1996 and known as one of the most controversial and musically brilliant bands in the black metal scene and beyond, Shining present their eleventh offering that proves even darker than ever before.

According to the band themselves, Shining “will be a downward journey in stereo that will drown the world in a mesmerizing, inescapable darkness". The sinister, lurking second single “Avsändare Okänd” is one of the most vicious and brutal songs in the band’s history. The unsettling accompanying lyric video adds to the disturbing atmosphere of the track.

Niklas Kvarforth on “Avsändare Okänd”: “Our second single, 'Avsändare Okänd', could best be described as what 'Halmstad' or 'Varg Utan Flock' could have sounded if recorded with the current lineup. It’s the opening track of our new album and classic Shining at its absolute darkest. The physical version also includes a Danzig cover on the B-side, which will not be released digitally.”

Kvarforth adds: “Ingo Spörl has managed to do what I never thought was possible, creating a lyric video for Shining without any direct involvement from any member of the band. His visualization of 'Avsändare Okänd' is chillingly similar to how I myself would have done it if I had Ingo’s skills. Enjoy the haunting second single from our forthcoming eleventh album!”

The unit centered around mastermind Niklas Kvarforth roots their main musical influences in black metal, but does not fit into a single genre alone. Shining incomparably combines influences from various far-reaching genres such as classical music, jazz and progressive rock, conjuring grim moods, aching wounds and deep emptiness. Themes such as self-destruction, suicide and violence play an important role in the band’s music. Over the course of ten studio albums, including masterpieces such as the acclaimed V. Halmstad and Redefining Darkness, Shining has garnered a large and loyal following who adore the musical genius and eccentric nature of Niklas Kvarforth.

Niklas Kvarforth on the new album: “This is our self-titled, eleventh studio album, and it is drenched in an instantly recognizable sound which has been perfected over the last three decades, and that, today, has become the trademark of the band."

Following the album opener “Avsändare Okänd”, “Snart Är Dem Alla Borta” starts with a hauntingly mellow intro before progressing into aggression. The first single and homage to Death, “Allt För Döden”, is a well-designed nightmare cut from the pitch-black horrors of 'Shining', and according to the band, is drenched in an instantly recognizable sound that has been perfected over the last three decades, and that has become their trademark today. Fourth track “Fidelis Ad Mortem” showcases progressive rock influences that are present on several tracks featured on Shining. Instrumental piano piece “Åttahundratjugo” calms the atmosphere down, before closing track “Den Permanenta Sömnen Kallar” shakes the listener by instantly kicking off in black metal style from its first seconds.

Shining is a hauntingly captivating and skillful album that features a unique metal sound in true Shining manner, serving the very best of black metal creatively combined with several other influences. The band has sparked a fiery interest with all of their previous offerings, and it is certain that their ruthless upcoming album will exceed all expectations.

The album will be available in the following formats:

Napalm Only:

- Wooden Box Edition, incl. 4 set of shot glasses, flask, artprint (ltd. to 800 copies worldwide)

- 2LP Gatefold SPLATTER GOLD BLACK - Napalm Records Shop only (ltd. to 300 copies worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Black

- Tape Edition - Napalm Records Shop only (ltd. to 100 copies worldwide)

- Bundle CD Digipack & Shirt - Napalm Records Shop only

- CD Digipack

- Digital Album

Band Editions:

- 2LP Gatefold White - Band Shop only

- 2LP Gatefold Oxblood - Band Shop only

Tracklisting:

"Avsändare Okänd"

"Snart Är Dom Alla Borta"

"Allt För Döden"

"Fidelis Ad Mortem" (feat. Andy La Rocque)

"Åttahundratjugo"

"Den Permanenta Sömnen Kallar"

"Allt För Döden" video:

Shining are:

Niklas Kvarforth - Vocals

Charles Hedger - Guitar

Nicolas Barker - Drums

Peter Huss - Guitar

Alex Friberg - Bass

Tuomas Tahvahnainen - Noise and Discomfort

(Photo - Claudio Marino)