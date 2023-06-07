Sweden's SHINING To Release New Self-Titled Album In September; "Allt För Döden" Music Video Streaming Now

Reigning as one of the most controversial and musically brilliant bands in extreme metal, iconic Swedish metal band, Shining, has always matchlessly mastered the tightrope act between the edges of genius and madness. Loved and feared alike since breaking into the scene in the late 90s, mainman Niklas Kvarforth is now ready to unleash his most recent masterpiece of depressive bleakness and never ending misery that reflects his musical genius and eccentric nature with every tune. The self-titled eleventh studio album and Napalm Records debut will be released on September 15.

The new offering proves Shining as even darker and more brutal than before - a downward journey in stereo that will drown the world in a mesmerizing, inescapable darkness. Kvarforth roots his main musical influences in black metal, but does not stick to a single genre alone. Shining incomparably combines influences from various far-reaching genres such as classical music, jazz and progressive rock, conjuring grim moods, aching wounds and deep emptiness.

Along with unveiling the new studio album comes the torturing, intense first single, “Allt För Döden”. The song turns Kvarforth’s inner demons, pain and desperation inside out once more, while delivering a stylistic variety that showcases how SHINING never fails in surprising their devotees. Embodying provocation since the band’s very beginnings, it’s no surprise that “Allt För Döden” is underlined by an official video full of blood, violence and destruction.

Niklas Kvarforth on “Allt För Döden”: "'Allt För Döden’ is a lengthy homage to Death that will possess your soul during the very first spin!”

Watch the video for “Allt För Döden” below.

The sinister, lurking album opener “Avsändare Okänd” counts as one of the most vicious and brutal songs in the band’s history. Next track “Snart Är Dem Alla Borta” starts with a hauntingly mellow intro before progressing into aggression. The first single and homage to Death, “Allt För Döden”, is a well-designed nightmare cut from the pitch-black horrors of Shining, and according to the band, is drenched in an instantly recognizable sound that has been perfected over the last three decades, and that has become their trademark today. Fourth track “Fidelis Ad Mortem” showcases progressive rock influences that are present on several tracks featured on Shining. Instrumental piano piece “Åttahundratjugo” calms the atmosphere down, before closing track “Den Permanenta Sömnen Kallar” shakes the listener by instantly kicking off in black metal style from its first seconds.

Niklas Kvarforth on the new album: “This is our self-titled, eleventh studio album, and it is drenched in an instantly recognizable sound which has been perfected over the last three decades, and that, today, has become the trademark of the band."

Shining is a hauntingly captivating and skillful album that features a unique metal sound in true Shining manner, serving the very best of black metal creatively combined with several other influences. The band has sparked a fiery interest with all of their previous offerings, and it is certain that their ruthless upcoming album will exceed all expectations.

The album will be available in the following formats:

Napalm Only:

- Wooden Box Edition, incl. 4 set of shot glasses, flask, artprint (ltd. to 800 copies worldwide)

- 2LP Gatefold SPLATTER GOLD BLACK - Napalm Records Shop only (ltd. to 300 copies worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Black

- Tape Edition - Napalm Records Shop only (ltd. to 100 copies worldwide)

- Bundle CD Digipack & Shirt - Napalm Records Shop only

- CD Digipack

- Digital Album

Band Editions:

- 2LP Gatefold White - Band Shop only

- 2LP Gatefold Oxblood - Band Shop only

Pre-order here

Tracklisting:

"Avsändare Okänd"

"Snart Är Dom Alla Borta"

"Allt För Döden"

"Fidelis Ad Mortem" (feat. Andy La Rocque)

"Åttahundratjugo"

"Den Permanenta Sömnen Kallar"

"Allt För Döden" video:

Shining are:

Niklas Kvarforth - Vocals

Charles Hedger - Guitar

Nicolas Barker - Drums

Peter Huss - Guitar

Alex Friberg - Bass

Tuomas Tahvahnainen - Noise and Discomfort

(Photo - Claudio Marino)