Sweden's SMOKING SNAKES Announce Debut Album, Release First Single And Music Video

Smoking Snakes, the electrifying sleaze metallers hailing from Gothenburg, Sweden, have officially inked a deal with Frontiers Music. The band is set to unleash their debut album, Danger Zone, on February 9. Today marks the release of the first single and accompanying video for the track "Sole Survivors". Watch the clip below.

Smoking Snakes are known for their high-energy performances and a sound that pays homage to the golden era of rock while infusing a contemporary edge. With their upcoming debut album, Danger Zone, the band aims to solidify their place in the sleaze metal genre and captivate audiences around the globe.

The band states: "It's our aim to start writing a new chapter for the music we love. We aren't trying to reinvent the wheel, but at the same time, we are using our own experiences and passion for the sleaze genre and are committed to keeping it alive"

Produced by Jakob Herrmann, known for his work with acclaimed acts such as Anthrax, In Flames, and Machine Head, Danger Zone promises to be a sleaze metal masterpiece. Herrmann, who honed his skills with Hardcore Superstar, lends his signature touch to the album.

In 2022, Smoking Snakes made a thunderous entrance onto the music scene, grabbing attention with a self-released demo that cranked up the volume to 11. Their distinctive blend of powerful old-school rock with a modern edge garnered acclaim, drawing inspiration from iconic artists such as W.A.S.P., Ratt, Dokken, and KISS. Recognizing their potential, Frontiers Music eagerly welcomed Smoking Snakes onto their roster.

With a perfect blend of raw energy, infectious melodies, and a commitment to the essence of sleaze, Smoking Snakes are poised to make a significant impact on the global music scene with Danger Zone.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Angels Calling"

"Sole Survivors"

"Run For Your Life"

"Lady Lucky"

"Excited"

"Restless And Wild"

"Sorrow, Death And Pain"

"There Is No Tomorrow"

"Who Am I"

"We Are Alive"

"Rocking To The Morning Light"

"Sole Survivors" video:

Smoking Snakes are:

Brett Martin - lead vocals, rhythm guitar

Andy Delarge - bass, backing vocals

Stan Ricci - drums, backing vocals

Leo Razor - lead guitar, backing vocals