Sweden's TAKIDA Ink Deal With Napalm Records; Standalone Single "The Loneliest Hour" And Music Video Out Now
July 13, 2023, an hour ago
Takida, one of Sweden’s most successful current rock bands, have signed a record deal with Napalm Records. The band comments: ”Exciting times are just around the corner and we can’t wait to start working with Napalm Records. Let’s do this.”
In celebration, they have also released a new standalone single, “The Loneliest Hour”.
Formed in 1999, Takida are at the top of the Swedish rock scene with six platinum singles (one of them 4x platinum), three platinum albums and no less than five #1 albums. Additionally, the band is regularly at the top of the international radio airplay charts - so there is no doubt that “The Loneliest Hour” will be a future radio hit.
The new single “The Loneliest Hour” is Takida’s follow up their 2021 Falling From Fame album. It embodies the distinctive unmistakable Takida sound with infectious huge chorus carried away by one of Robert Pettersson’s strongest vocal performance to date.
Takida are currently on the biggest tour of their career so far, including arena shows in their home country and huge festivals such as Wacken Open Air in Germany. Make sure to catch Takida live at one of their tour dates and stay tuned for more news to come.
Takida on the new single: "'The Loneliest Hour' is about seeking the ultimate thrill, constantly being on the verge of losing one's footing, until eventually being unable to resist the obsessive thoughts. To become too greedy and seek something better, and in the end, one loses everything, over and over again.”
Takida are starting their Swedish summer tour today with a total of nine shows across Sweden. At the same time they are continuing their run of German summer dates throughout the summer with includes a Wacken Open Air date.
Tour dates:
July
13 - Östersund, Sweden - Skidstadion
14 - Dalhalla, Sweden - Rättvik
15 - Vadstena, Sweden - Vadstena Slott
21 - Augsburg, Germany - Sommer am Kiez
22 - Braunschweig, Germany - Westand
28 - Borgholm, Sweden - Slottsruinen
29 - Höga Kusten, Sweden - Naturscen Skuleberget
August
4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
5 - Dinslaken, Germany - Open Air am Burgtheater
11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Betongparken
12 - Ystad, Sweden - Öja Krog
17 - Örebro, Sweden - Gustavsvik
18 - Göteborg, Sweden - Trädgårdsföreningen
19 - Johannishus, Sweden - Björketorps Gård
Takida are:
Robert Pettersson - Vocals
Tomas Wallin - Choirs, Guitars
Mattias Larsson - Guitars
Chris Rehn - Bass, Keyboards, Guitars, Programming and Arrangements
Kristoffer Söderström - Drums
(Photo - Christoph Voy Rockstock)