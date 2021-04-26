Sweden's THIS ENDING Stream New Song "Eclipse Of The Dead"

Swedish melodic death metal band This Ending, formerly known as A Canorous Quintet, has released the third single from their new album Needles Of Rust, coming June 11th via Black Lion Records.

This Ending issued the following statement regarding their new song "Eclipse Of The Dead": "This is an old song that was first written ten years ago by Linus N. We have tried to make it work for years and finally it has found the shape it needed. This was one of the first songs originally written after our second album, Dead Harvest. We also have guest vocals on this one from Gord courtesy of Darkened. The lyrics deal partly with the issues of environmental destruction and how many ignore their part in this. It also revolves around the issue of accepting the easy answers without question, to blindly trust the so-called leaders."

Nine songs of apocalyptic, brutal yet catchy melodic death metal back to the roots of what was done earlier in A Canorous Quintet. Needles Of Rust was recorded, mixed and mastered at Wing Studios by Sverker Widgren, To give the album cover the necessary atmosphere Björn Gooßes of Killustrations was hired once again (as on the previous album, Garden Of Death) to take care of the artwork and layout. Overall, the lyrical themes for the Needles Of Rust album deal with different kinds of nightmare scenarios. Some lyrics are loosely based on real events and things that have happened around the world. Some are just about nightmares as an overall phenomenon. All lyrics are up for personal interpretation.

Tracklisting:

"My Open Wound"

"Annihilate"

"Embraced By The Night"

"Eclipse Of The Dead"

"A New Plight"

"Needles Of Rust"

"Devastate"

"Hell To Hell"

"The Hunted"

"Annihilate":

"Devastate":